A post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announcing that its flights to France are being resumed has prompted sarcastic reactions from social media users. The post shared on X (formerly Twitter) features a plane heading towards the Eiffel Tower. The image further features text written over it, "Paris, we’re coming today." The post has garnered reactions from X users, some hilarious, others quite sarcastic, with a few humorously asking, "Is that a threat?" The viral post generated a buzz on the internet, with netizens also drawing a parallel between the PIA post and the devastating 9/11 terror attack. ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Viral Videos Spark Hilarious Memes and Jokes.

PIA's Islamabad-Paris Flight Announcement:

The Post Sparked Reactions:

Interesting choice of design for the poster — Jaydeep (@_jaydeepkarale) January 10, 2025

Is That a Threat?

Is this advertisement or threat ? — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepg1979) January 10, 2025

Social Media Users Are 'Confused'

Wait? Is this a joke? Is this from a parody account? Im genuinely confused 😅 — shailesh enumula (@enumulashailesh) January 10, 2025

LOL

Who thought this ad was a good idea? — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) January 10, 2025

Is It?

Is this a threat??? — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) January 10, 2025

