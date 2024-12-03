Shark Tank is a business reality show that hooked audiences from across the globe due to its first-of-its-kind concept and unique format. The original Shark Tank, an American series, premiered on ABC on August 9, 2009. Since then, it has been adapted in various countries, with each one offering its own version of the show. It gained immense popularity even in countries like India. Following this success, Pakistan launched its own version, Shark Tank Pakistan. The show features entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to a panel of judges, known as the sharks, in hope of securing investments. While the show highlights the country’s creativity and gives opportunities to entrepreneurs, it has also become a regular source of viral memes and hilarious jokes. ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Viral Video Sparks Funny Reactions Online, ‘It’s a Small Fish Tank’ Instagram Comments Go Wild After 3 Sharks Offer PKR 75 Lakh to Contestant.

Recently, a viral clip from Shark Tank Pakistan, which had the judges and investors discussing a deal, went viral online. But it was not the reel or the deal that captured people’s attention. The comments on the reels and videos blew up and went viral online. The Instagram comments went wild after the judges offered PKR 75 lakh to the candidate. The viral video had some commenting that this was a ‘small fish tank. That's not all! One of the judges, Usman Bashir’s comments and demeanour on the show are meme material and regular fodder for netizens. Check out the viral Shark Tank Pakistan memes below.

The Math Isn’t Mathing!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SharkTank.Pakistan (@sharktankpakofficial)

Another viral clip of a 300 crore Pakistani rupee pitch is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Again, it is not the Instagram reel or the clip itself that is going viral, but the funny comments left by netizens are going viral online. The candidate proposing a pitch of 300 crore Pakistani rupee has some commenting that ‘he has asked for the whole GDP of Pakistan.’

That’s the Whole GDP of Pakistan!!

Really??

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Startup Pakistan (@startuppakistansp)

It does not end there!! Usman Bashir makes history with the highest deal on any Shark Tank by offering USD 5 million to the candidates. The second-highest deal was made for USD 2.5 million on Shark Tank US. Obviously, the Instagram comments went wild, with some saying that while on one hand Pakistan’s economy is not stable, on the other hand they are making such huge deals on the show. Shark Tank Pakistan: Viral ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan Secures PKR 1 Crore Deal for Cafe Chain, Plans Global Expansion.

Judges Offer PKR 75 Lakh to the Candidate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faizan speaks | Islamic content (@faizanspeaks22)

While the show is entertaining and gives us insights into Pakistan’s potential for growth and creativity, it has also become a regular source of memes. As you enjoy the show, don’t forget to check out these memes and share some laughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).