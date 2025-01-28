Swami Aniruddhacharya, known for his unique social media presence and humorous responses to devotees, recently visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. During the visit, Premanand Maharaj shared advice that has since gone viral on social media. He told Aniruddhacharya, "If the answer is not received, it is not necessary to answer the question," urging restraint and wisdom. Maharaj also emphasised that true spirituality resides on the forehead, symbolising maturity. He advised Aniruddhacharya Ji to remain grounded in the field of religion, as fame can fade in an instant. Premanand further cautioned him to never seek more than what God has given and to live with humility, as no one can take away what God has granted. Same-Sex Relations: 'Do Not Marry, Share Feelings With Parents', Premanand Maharaj's Advice to Gay and Lesbian People Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'Progressive Mindset' (Watch Video).

Premanand Maharaj’s Unique Advice to Swami Aniruddhacharya Goes Viral

