An old video of Radhika Merchant titled ‘How cute is Radhika Ambani when she speaks Marathi,’ is going viral on the internet again. In the video, Radhika can be seen speaking to the children from the Seva Sadan in Marathi, shortly before she married Anant Ambani in a grand wedding. In the clip, she is seen telling the kids that she is very happy to meet them and that she wants to dance, sing a little, and eat cake. She also requests that they be a part of her celebration. It was not just her Marathi speaking skills that impressed; her simplicity and minimalistic outfit and makeup also captured the attention of the internet. The internet says she is 'pookie coded.' Watch the viral Instagram reel of Ambani’s choti bahu below. Radhika Merchant Captivates in Traditional Ensembles for Her Best Friend’s Wedding, Re-wears Lehenga From Isha Ambani’s Nuptial Ceremony (View Pictures).

Radhika Merchant Turns Into Marathi Mulgi in Old Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal (@ishaambani)

