A group of tourists came across a massive carcass of a deep-sea squid on a beach in a 'once in a lifetime sighting'. The picture of the 13 feet creature with chewed tentacles was spotted on a Farwell Spit Tours trip in Golden Bay. The viral photo of the second-largest mollusc was shared on Facebook with a caption that says, "With three hearts, the largest eye in the animal kingdom and a parrot-like beak designed for ripping flesh - the Giant Squid is a Cephalopod to behold. This specimen was found on our Farewell Spit Tour on Friday." Mysterious Sea Creature 'Blue Goo' Baffles Scientists; Watch Viral Video of Unknown Ocean Animal Found on Caribbean Sea.

Big Deep-Sea Squid Carcass Washed Up On Beach!

