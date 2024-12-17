Five youths have been arrested after a viral video showed them performing dangerous stunts and creating obscene content on the Haridwar Ganga and Roorkee Ganganahar bridges. The group, consisting of three boys and two girls, made reels featuring inappropriate content and risky acts, which gained 528K followers on social media. One such video, which surfaced on social media on December 16, depicted a couple sitting on the bridge, with a third person pushing the boy into the river before running away as the girl follows the latter. Roorkee police registered an FIR, citing the spreading of obscenity and endangerment of lives. Tourist Gets Hit by Running Train While Posing for Selfie on Railway Tracks in Taiwan, Dramatic Videos Show Traveller Sustaining Minor Injuries (Watch).

5 Youths Arrested for Obscene Stunts on Haridwar, Roorkee Bridges

हरिद्वार गंगा और रुड़की गंगनहर पर अश्लील कंटेंट और खतरनाक स्टंट के साथ Reel बनाने वाले 3 लड़के और 2 लड़कियां पकड़े गए। रुड़की पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज की। पुलिस ने बताया– अश्लीलता फैलाकर इन रील पुत्र–पुत्रियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर 528K फॉलोअर बना लिए।@AnujTyagi8171 pic.twitter.com/2JiMynGe26 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 16, 2024

