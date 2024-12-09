A viral video has sparked outrage online, showing a mother prioritising creating a reel over her toddler’s safety. The 29-second clip features the woman dancing to Brother Louie by Modern Talking near a busy highway. She placed a camera on the ground to film herself, seemingly oblivious to her toddler wandering dangerously close to traffic. The situation took a critical turn when the woman’s older son, wearing a black jacket, noticed the toddler heading toward the road. He alerted the mother, who immediately abandoned her performance to rush and pull the toddler back to safety. Reels Craze: Woman Sits on Edge of Open Well to Record Social Media Reel As Kid Clings On to Her Leg, Viral Video Surfaces.

Reels Craze Turns Dangerous

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)