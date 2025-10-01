A bizarre incident from Himachal Pradesh has sparked laughter and concern after a cheque signed by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, went viral for glaring spelling mistakes. The cheque, issued on September 25 to a mid-day worker named Atter Singh for INR 7,616, was rejected by the bank due to incorrect wording. Instead of “seven,” the amount was written as “saven”; “thousand” appeared as “Thursday”; “hundred” was turned into “harendra,” and “sixteen” was hilariously written as “sixty.” Though the document carried the principal’s signature, it remains unclear if he filled in the details himself. The incident has triggered debate on social media, with many ridiculing the blunder while others raising questions about the state of the education system. Bollywood-Style Ramleela! Viral Video Shows Artists Playing Surpanakha and Lakshmana Performing on ‘Seductive’ Songs During Ramlila Event, Draws Netizens’ Ire.

Himachal Pradesh School Principal’s Cheque With Funny Spelling Errors Goes Viral

₹7,616 ..…“ सेवन थर्सडे सिक्स हरेन्द्र सिक्सटी रूपीस ओनली ” 📍 सिरमौर के रोनहाट स्थित सरकारी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य द्वारा जारी ₹7,616 का चेक सुर्खियों में है। ▪️ रकम से ज़्यादा यह चेक अपने शब्दों की वजह से वायरल हो गया है pic.twitter.com/Uhmz7mojDy — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

