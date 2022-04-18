In California, the surface of a lake has suddenly become home to a spinning portal. A similar draining vortex occurred in Lake Berryessa, Napa Valley long ago when a similar portal appeared. Dubber as "Portal to Hell," the phenomenon was first observed by locals in 2018 and 2019 when the vortex grew as large as 72 feet frightening locals and bystanders alike. In addition to being known as 'Glory Hole', the portal is a draining hole that swallows around 1,360 cubic metres of water every second if the lake rises above 4.7 meters. Since then, the images of the portal have gone viral. NASA Confirms Alien Footprints on Mars? Viral Photo of Martian Crater Gets Internet Excited.

Check Out The Picture Here:

Popularly known as Glory Hole:Lake Berryessa is currently the seventh-largest man-made lake in California, Monticello Dam is a 304-foot high concrete arch dam in Napa County, California[USA1953-57].The dam is noted for its classic, uncontrolled morning-glory-type spillway... pic.twitter.com/pU0RWh23gg — Raja_Vizag (@KshRajasekhar) April 13, 2022

