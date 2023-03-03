Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen teaching Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates how to make 'tadka' for 'khichdi'. He participated in the 'Empowered Through Nourishment Campaign', super headed by Smriti Irani. The tweet has garnered over 10k likes. Bill Gates came to attend the Ayushman Bharat's Poshan 2.0 programme on Thursday, March 02. ChatGPT Interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates (Watch Video).

Bill Gates Learns How To Do Tadka on Kitchdi

Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

