In a scary incident, Pop singer Maeta was bitten on her chin by a snake while filming a Music Video. Maeta was seen lying on the floor in a black lace bodysuit with a black snake moving on her chest. The 21-Year-Old Artist posted a 5 seconds short clip of the snake bit on Instagram with the caption "What I go through to make videos for y'all". Thankfully, the snake was not venomous. Salman Khan Bitten by Non-Venomous Snake at His Panvel Farmhouse, Discharged After Treatment.

Watch The Shocking Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

