American television host Steve Harvey has shared a hilarious picture online. The actor-comedian took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of a cheeseburger that resembles him. "Why they give me these big onion slices, my burger look like Steve Harvey [sic]," read the text on the viral picture of the burger. In his comic sense, Steve has requested his fans to stop sending him images of the burger. "Stop sending me this [sic]" Steve Harvey tweeted with a laughing emoji. Steve Harvey is Not Leaving or Saying "Goodbye" to Hosting the "Family Feud" Game.

Check Steve Harvey's Tweet Here:

Stop sending me this $!&# 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMKGo4794C — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 1, 2023

