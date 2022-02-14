Indian stock markets are undergoing a sharp correction with equity indices opened in red and Sensex down by 1,256.48 points and Nifty down by 373.10 points. Meanwhile, memers have done their job. They are here with the latest funny memes on the Indian traders and investors as hashtag #Stockmarket trends on Twitter. Enjoy some quick-witted belly laugh memes with us! Equity Indices Open in Red, Sensex Down by 1,256 Points; Nifty Down by 373 Points.

Take A Look:

Mood of all the Investors today, Just think about the people who have purchased Bank Nifty or Nifty call on friday. 😂#StockMarketIndia#stockmarketcrashpic.twitter.com/4ZyuvpAZoL — Yash Kumar Singh | यश कुमार सिंह (@YashSingh_28) February 14, 2022

Haha! So Hilarious

Stock Market Crash Memes

My dad after knowing that I invested in stocks #stockmarketcrashpic.twitter.com/kPIFACj9WS — byehoe_baeno (@byehoe_baeno) February 14, 2022

The Struggle Is Real

Ouch!

