A shocking incident in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu, left netizens stunned after a man narrowly escaped being crushed between two buses. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the man attempting to cross the road to board a bus when a second bus veered into the wrong lane and collided with the first, trapping him in between. In a miraculous turn of events, the man survived with no major injuries, walking away with only a limp. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the close call, with users calling it both a miracle and a tragedy narrowly averted. Visakhapatnam: Narrow Escape For Navy Officers After Parachutes Entangle During Descent At Rama Krishna Beach; Video Surfaces.

Narrow Escape For Tamil Nadu Man

A man got stuck between two buses while crossing the road in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, he escaped without any injuries and walked away limping. This is the miracle, this is the misfortune, this is his. pic.twitter.com/WSgjYMYc1Q — Venkatesh Garre (@Venkatesh_G1324) January 4, 2025

