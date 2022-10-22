After Taylor Swift dropped her thirteen-song album Midnights recently, Swifties, as Taylor Swift fans are called, are in awe of the song and music video of Anti-Hero. People on social media are reacting about how this song perfectly describes them and how honest and relatable it seems to everyone. Swift has yet again managed to deliver one of her masterpieces where she holds her own funeral with the lyrics “I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money/she thinks I left them in the will.” People are loving how the song holds a mirror to reality and are discussing how they cannot get enough of it. Read on to find out how Netizens have reacted to the music video of Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift by sharing funny memes. Taylor Swift Midnights Album Review: From Songs That Celebrate Love and Sisterhood to Deep Reflections on Relationship Struggles, A Look at 'Midnights' Full Tracklist.

Check Out The Reactions To Anti-Hero Here

The Beauty of The Lyrics!

favorite lyrics from anti hero pic.twitter.com/SyJjKFBBs4 — gio (@beginagain) October 22, 2022

And Some Personal Attacks...

taylor swift is attacking me with some of these lyrics especially anti hero pic.twitter.com/t1Qh3G7ryK — molIy (@perfectsveIvet) October 21, 2022

The Song in A Picture

anti hero by taylor swift. the beat the lyrics pic.twitter.com/1LWrJK2g91 — ces🌙 (@swifolkfolk) October 21, 2022

Aren't We All?

me with midnights by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/7PF6Z9XhnO — t (@swifterous) October 20, 2022

Exactly!

ANTI HERO'S LYRICS ARE SO FUCKING PAINFUL I'M FULL ON SOBBING RNpic.twitter.com/eeUt4RWFVv — lex | ia (@sunnylexiee) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)