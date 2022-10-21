It's midnight in the United States. And with that, Taylor Swift’s latest album — Midnights — is finally out. The thirteen-song album has been teased by Swift ever since her surprise announcement at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) and pop enthusiasts have been waiting for the singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album and Midnights’ initial response confirms what we always knew — Taylor Swift really is a mastermind. With compositions that can make your feet tap or soothe your soul, Taylor Swift’s Midnights has become an instant hit, trending across platforms. And while all the thirteen tracks give a peek into different parts of Taylor’s genius, here’s what we think about the overall album, our favourite TSmidnightTS tracks and our initial reaction on all the Vigilante Shit the album has in store. Taylor Swift Shouts out Janet Jackson and Her Song "All for You" on #Midnights Track.

The album, as Taylor Swift intends fans to experience, begins with Lavender Haze — a groovy number that will take the listeners on a journey. The lyrical genius and plays of Swift begin with this initial song, where she confirms she will not conform to the expectations the world has from women (that has hardly evolved since the 1950s). But like all Taylor Swift albums, Lavender Haze does not set the tone for the album. From songs that are a celebration of love and sisterhood to deep reflections on the struggles of a relationship to the good old vengeance of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Era, Midnights gives us all a peek into the mind of Taylor Swift. Fans Notice That Taylor Swift Quoted Newly-revealed #Midnights Lyrics During Her Speech at New York University.

After exploring the calmness of country and folk music with the folk-rock hits — Folklore and Evermore — in the pandemic, Midnights is the album that will have fans head-banging and dancing at Taylor Swift concerts. But like every Taylor Swift song, she manages to string together the most emotional lyrics with some head-thumping beats to create masterpieces that give you a reality check while simultaneously wanting to make you dance. With Anti-Hero and Mastermind, Taylor Swift has beautifully captured her own self-loathing, doubts and questions, and well Questions…? will leave you with emotions you probably thought you have already worked through.

Taylor Swift has collaborated with Lana Del Rey on one song — Snow On The Beach — which is a phenomenal mix of Taylor’s electric pop and Lana Del Rey’s melancholic melodies. Meanwhile, Karma and Vigilante Sh!t are sure to take fans back to the chic pettiness that 1989 gave us and capture the pent-up energy that the lyrics and beats complement each other to build. But Swift has far from set herself to any one genre with Midnights, Sweet Nothing and Labyrinth, giving us some classic melodies that will strike a chord, while Bejewelled and Maroon take us back to her Reputation Era, with hints and digs at past relationships.

Here's The Full Album

All in all, Midnights by Taylor Swift is a journey that will take you through a roller-coaster with some songs that you will keep going back to (Anti-Hero) and others that can keep you up at midnight (Question…?). But there is no question that our feeds and lives are sure to be filled with Swift’s melodies.

