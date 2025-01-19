Despite the widespread use of VPNs to bypass the TikTok ban, users report that this method does not work as intended. During account registration, TikTok collects geolocation data, which gets linked to user accounts. This means that even with a VPN, the app can still identify the user's original location, leading to the failure of the bypass. As a result, funny memes and hilarious jokes have gone viral as users in the US are struggling to access the ByteDance-owned app, humorously sharing their frustrations and the irony of the situation across social media. TikTok Shutdown in US Begins After Ban Upheld by Supreme Court, ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Sends Notification to Android and iOS Users.

Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral as Users in US Struggle to Access TikTok

Omgggg even a vpn doesn’t work to access TikTok pic.twitter.com/6AiwXG8FJu — 118 🚒 (@1llicitBuck) January 19, 2025

Tiktok not even working with a VPN… pic.twitter.com/P5j4vrWwin — z⁂yla (@skatedonem) January 19, 2025

Just put on a vpn for Canada and TikTok still didn’t work pic.twitter.com/PVLZfWtB3w — juice (@ivanpiIIed) January 19, 2025

Tiktok not working with the VPN pic.twitter.com/LbKZUWW6ee — 𝐉𝐉 (@J2Smooth___) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)