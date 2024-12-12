We often come across videos of content creators, influencers, and even regular people risking their lives for clicks, views, and likes. Social media is filled with clips of people getting injured or tragically losing their lives while attempting dangerous stunts for a picture or video. In a now viral video, an Instagram moment takes a dangerous turn. A Chinese woman is seen hanging out of a moving train in Sri Lanka while she is being recorded. As the train continues to move, she comes dangerously close to a tree that hits her. She then loses her grip and falls off the train. Thankfully, the train was stopped at the next station, and passengers rushed to help her. Reportedly, she miraculously escaped without serious injuries. Watch the viral video below. Reels Turns Into Nightmare as Woman Falls off Hillock While Recording Video in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.

Chinese Woman Falls From Moving Train in Sri Lanka

