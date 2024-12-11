A man in Utah is going viral online for driving his car through the front of a Mazda dealership, just hours after purchasing a car from the same place. The untoward incident took place in Sandy, Utah. According to reports, the man had purchased a Subaru Outback from the dealership earlier that morning and wished to return it. However, after his request was turned down, he threatened the dealership, saying he would drive the car through the front of the store if they did not consider his request for a return. Frustrated over the 'as is' policy dispute, he did exactly as he promised. He drove the car through the store’s front door, destroying everything in the way. The man was then arrested on charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Watch the viral videos below. Mumbai Rash Driving: Businessman’s Son Dhruv Gupta Rams Porsche Car Into Parked Motorcycles in Bandra (Watch Video).

Man Drives Car Through Front of Dealership Store

NEW: Utah man drives his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing the car from the same dealership. The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told he couldn’t return the car. The man told the dealership that he would drive the car… pic.twitter.com/nNASSjOw0y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Man Arrested for Driving Through Front of Dealership Store

The man had purchased a Subaru Outback from the dealership earlier that morning. When he later called to return the car, his request was denied, as the vehicle was sold “as is.” Frustrated, he threatened to crash the car into the dealership if they refused to take it back. pic.twitter.com/jBdv4dyQxK — Content with Context (@githii) December 10, 2024

