In a rare sight, a deer was captured jumping over a moving car at night to save itself from a collision. The incident was captured by the Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashcam. In the viral video, the animal was seen sprinting over a car across a road along with two more deers who also managed to cross the vehicles safely. The Michigan State Police handle, and the clip shared a lengthy caption telling followers how to avoid deer while driving. Fact Check: Deer Spotted Playing on Chandrabhaga Beach or Konark Puri Marine Drive in Odisha Amid Lockdown? Know Truth About This Viral Video.

Watch The Viral Clip:

#DeerLeapsOverCar Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)