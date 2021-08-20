Many of us get irritation with bites, especially a mosquito bite because it sometimes can be fatal. World Mosquito Day celebrated on August 20, 2021, creates awareness among the people to take necessary precautions to stay away from these bugs. It is noted that around 1 million people die due to mosquito bites across the world. Taking it to Twitter, netizens have reacted quite playfully sharing their bit by informing what necessary precautions need to be taken to stay away from diseases like Dengue and Malaria. Here, we bring some of those reactions, have a glance!

This world mosquito day let's make more and more people aware of the importance of social hygiene in order to avoid mosquitoes.#WorldMosquitoDay #MosquitoDay pic.twitter.com/Xk8SzxfD5k — Nagarshor (@nagarshor) August 20, 2021

It is World Mosquito Day today. Time has come to get rid of Malaria. #WorldMosquitoDay pic.twitter.com/rNhsJsUgml — Prakash Thakur (@prakashthakur) August 20, 2021

Let us keep the stingy pests away and protect ourselves and our family members from deadly diseases like dengue & malaria by keeping our surroundings clean.#WorldMosquitoDay #Malaria#DengueAwareness pic.twitter.com/YSFqfLV0ja — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 20, 2021

World Mosquito Day 2021 Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites With These Tips . 1. Choose the right clothing 2. Use repellent 3. Keep surroundings clean 4. Watch out for symptoms#health #mosquito #dengue #mosquitobites #mosquitoes #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/QulXZvGBz6 — Bangloreshor (@bangloreshor) August 20, 2021

