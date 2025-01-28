Recently, mysterious and disturbing messages ‘help’ and ‘traffico,’ written in debris, were spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles in an area with shipping containers. The mysterious signs raised concerns, with many wondering if they were related to human trafficking or even something much worse. YouTubers and Twitch streamers Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Jason decided to investigate the messages. However, the trio was kicked out of the area after requesting interviews with the local residents. That’s not all! They were also chased down by dogs owned by the people living around the LA location. ‘Help’ and ‘Traffico,’ Mysterious Signs Written in Debris Spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, Viral Pictures Spark Widespread Concerns.

Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Jason Kicked Out of the Location

Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Jason just got kicked out of the Los Angeles location with “Help” and “Traffico” written on the ground after they requested an interview from the people who live around 👀 pic.twitter.com/RbM2SXsnnT — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 26, 2025

Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Jason Chased Down by Dogs

Stable Ronaldo, Lacy & Jason just got chased down by dogs owned by the people who live around the LA location with “Help” & “Traffico” written on the ground 😳 pic.twitter.com/FME8GT7SD6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 26, 2025

