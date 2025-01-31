Any chat or talk with an international player for a kid is a massive thing, and for one bog his dream came true during the AUS-W vs ENG-W Only Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes 2025 when Australia skipper Alyssa Healy interacted with a young boy before the start of play on Day 1. Ahead of the national anthem, Healy chatted with a young ball boy, who was handed sunglasses to wear, and then was seen in an animated chat with the Australian Women's national cricket team captain as players walked off the field. Fans can catch the cute interaction below. God’s Plan! Australian Cricketing Power-Couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy Playing 287th International Match on Same Day.

Alyssa Healy's Cute Interaction With Kid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Women's Cricket Team (@auswomencricket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)