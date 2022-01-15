Lakshya Sen takes on NG Tze Yong in the 2022 India Open Badminton semi-finals. The Lakshay Sen vs NZ Tze Yong match live telecast will be available on the Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels and live streaming will be provided on Sony Liv. The match is currently underway.

Lakshya Sen Badminton Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Will our heroes continue to make us immensely proud in the world’s fastest racket sport? 🏸 Find out in the #BWF Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 Quarter-finals start TODAY, 1 PM onwards 📺 LIVE on Sony TEN 1@Pvsindhu1 @lakshya_sen #Badminton #Yonex #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/WjzdHg01TT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsIndia) January 14, 2022

