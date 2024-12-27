PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The star shuttler tied the knot with businessman Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on December 22. In a video that surfaced on social media on December 27, PV Sindhu and her husband, dressed in traditional attire, were seen visiting the temple to offer their prayers. PV Sindhu had attained success at the Syed Modi International 2024 where she won the women's singles title earlier this year. PV Sindhu Wedding Pics: Star Indian Shuttler Marries Fiance Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, Shares Pictures of Wedding on Her Social Media (See Post).

PV Sindhu, Her Husband Offer Prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala

#WATCH | Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh | Badminton Player PV Sindhu, along with her husband businessman Venkata Datta Sai, offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/geqo3c5ft4 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)