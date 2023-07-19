PV Sindhu's poor form continued as she was knocked out of the Korea Open 2023 with a first-round defeat to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po. The ace Indian shuttler lost the match 18-21, 21-10, 13-21. This was also Sindhu's sixth exit in round one of a tournament in a total of 13 played this year. PV Sindhu Drops to World No. 17, Lowest Ranking Since January 2013.

PV Sindhu Knocked Out

P.V Sindhu crashes OUT in 1st round, yet again! ➡️ Sindhu lost to WR 22 Pai Yu Po 18-21, 21-10, 13-21 in Korea Open. Its 2nd defeat for Sindhu against the Taiwanese shuttler in their last 3 matches. ➡️ Its 6th R1 defeat for Sindhu this year in 13 tournaments. #KoreaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/HZIUjqqMeU — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 19, 2023

