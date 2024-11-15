Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking outing during the Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match found praise from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, who called the 23-year-old bowler's performance 'breathtaking'. Kamboj registered figures of 10 for 49 in his 30.1 overs against Kerala in their first innings. Kamboj has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians. Anshul Kamboj Becomes Third Bowler To Pick 10-Wickets In An Innings In Ranji Trophy History, Achieves Feat During Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Jay Shah Praises Anshul Kambhoj

A breathtaking performance by young Anshul Kamboj, as he finishes with all 10 wickets to his name in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Haryana. Congratulations, as you become only the third player to achieve this feat in the history of Ranji Trophy,… pic.twitter.com/mjU6hEBTWs — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 15, 2024

