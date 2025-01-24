Cricket is all about using skills, and tactics on the field to get the better of each other, and during AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025, England Women's Sophie Ecclestone showcased his acumen, and cheekiness to dismiss inform Beth Mooney. Ecclestone upon seeing Mooney take her guard, signaled to the wicketkeeper about bowling a wide ball down the leg side, which neither the non-strikers nor the batter saw, that produced a wicket, where the Australian opener came down the track and got herself stumped off an illegal delivery. AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Heather Knight’s Cameo Goes in Vain As England Women Falls Six Runs Short Against Australia Women.

Cheeky From Sophie Ecclestone

Plan executed ✅ Sneaky from Sophie Ecclestone, signalling she'll bowl down the leg side while Beth Mooney looks elsewhere 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/SEE5nx5vwy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)