Playing in his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James is breaking most of the records. The all-time leading scorer of the league recently made his 15000th field goal in the regular season games. The star achieved the feat during the Lakers vs Jazz NAB 2024-25 game. With this, the mega star is closing on another LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who holds the most FGs made record with 15837 baskets. Russell Westbrook Becomes First Player To Record 200 Triple-Doubles in League, Archives Feat During Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets NBA Cup 2024 Match.

LeBron James Records 15000 FGs Made in Regular Season During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Game

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the 2nd player in NBA history to record 15,000 field goals made! pic.twitter.com/54cDlYBUjO — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)