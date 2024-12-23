A special video was posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) by Star Sports after MS Dhoni completed 20 years of making his debut in international cricket. In that video, several cricketers, including Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Dwayne Bravo, hailed Dhoni's legacy as a cricketer and as the captain of the India national cricket team. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni made his international debut during an ODI match against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Chattogram in December 2004. Sadly, his innings lasted just one ball after he was run out for a duck. Dhoni became one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters and legendary captains of all time. MS Dhoni Dances On Tunes Of 'Gulabi Sharara' as Former Indian Cricketer Enjoys Pahaadi Music (Watch Video).

Former Cricketers Hails MS Dhoni's Legacy

It's been 20 years since #MSDhoni's international debut! 📅 3 ICC trophies & countless match-winning moments later, his aura remains unmatched! 🙌 What was your favourite moment from #Dhoni's career? ✍👇#20YearsofThala #MSD #ThalaForAReason pic.twitter.com/XQBFiN5PUb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)