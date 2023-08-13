Virat Kohli has a massive following all across the globe and fans love him wherever he goes. And he too loves them back, often obliging for selfies and signing autographs for them on the sidelines of cricket matches. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, the ace cricketer made a special promise to a fan who wanted to get clicked with him. Kohli who seemingly was in a hurry was followed by the fan up to his car and the 34-year-old noticed it. He then addressed the fan and told him that he would click a selfie with him the next time he is at the airport, on August 23, when he leaves for Sri Lanka to compete in Asia Cup 2023. ‘Always Enjoyed Watching Him Play’ Virat Kohli Reveals His Admiration for Pakistan Captain Babar Azam.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli promises a fan for a selfie next time he travels. pic.twitter.com/hUrdYJPtqs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)