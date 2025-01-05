In a never-seen-before move, Sydney Thunder have named current assistant coach Dan Christian as a replacement player for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League 2024-25 season. Christian, 41, comes into the Sydney Thunder squad, which has been heavily plagued with player injuries off-late with as many as four players unavailable. Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft Released From Hospital As They Recover From Horrific Collision-Injury Sustained During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match, Team Provides Update (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder Name Dan Christian As Replacement Player

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@ThunderBBL 41-year-old assistant coach Dan Christian has been signed as a replacement player 😲 pic.twitter.com/ll81XorRuR — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2025

