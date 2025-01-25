With IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 taking place in Chennai, Varun Chakaravarthy shared his views about playing on his home ground, where the ace spinner also expressed his love for actor Vijay, better known as 'Thalapathy Vijay'. Chakaravarthy inked a silhouette of the star actor on his right triceps, which could be seen in the clip shared by BCCI. Chakaravarthy starred for India in the first T20I and will look to repeat his heroics in front of his home crowd at Chepauk. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025: A Look at Five Players to Watch Out For in Chennai.

Check Out Thalapathy Vijay's Tattoo On Varun Chakaravarthy's Arm

Varun Chakravarthy has a Tattoo of THALAPATHY VIJAY 🙇 - Thalapathy Vijay! 😎💥 pic.twitter.com/erM1fBMZ9D — 𝙀 𝘽 𝙄 (@ebi_mcc) January 25, 2025

Watch Varun Chakaravarthy Showcase His Vijay Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

