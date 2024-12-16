After Sunil Gavaskar, now former Indian Test captain and cricketer Anil Kumble shared a post on social media spreading awareness on social media handles sharing false quotes using his name. He said,' I want to categorically deny any association with these accounts and their content'. He also urged fans to be vigilant and not believe everything they see on social media. He also asked them to verify the authenticity of any information. Sunil Gavaskar Slams News Agency For Publishing Article Based On His 'Fake' Statement, Reveals Real Truth On Social Media (Watch Video).

Anil Kumble Issues Statement Against False Social Media Handles Sharing Fabricated Quotes

It has come to my attention that some social media accounts are using my image and attributing fabricated quotes to me. I want to categorically deny any association with these accounts and their content. The statements being circulated are not my views and do not reflect my… — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 16, 2024

