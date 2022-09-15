Asad Rauf, a former ICC Elite Panel Umpire Asad Rauf of Pakistan, has died at the age of 66 following a cardiac arrest in Lahore. He officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He was one of the most prominent officials from Pakistan and was elevated to the ICC's elite panel in 2006. Azhar Mahmood and others offered their condolences.

