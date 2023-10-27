Australia captain Pat Cummins could not stop smiling while he was responding to a question on England's big defeat to Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia and England are archrivals and their rivalry will be reignited when they face each other on November 4. Cummins' reaction when asked what was his reaction to England's eight-wicket loss, went viral as the Aussie skipper could not control his smile. "It was sad to see," he said with a brimming smile on his face. ICC shared the video on their Instagram handle with the caption, "Contained jubilation?" Auto-Rickshaw Carrying Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone Narrowly Escapes Collision With Car in India On Sidelines of CWC 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

