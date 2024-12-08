The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was always an intriguing encounter. Indian side dominated the first Test with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side. But the Australian team came back strong in the second Test – the only day-night Test in the series and won the match by 10 wickets. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed fifers in the second and first innings respectively while Travis Head scored a brilliant century to hand his side a massive 157-run lead in the first inning. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each while no batter managed to cross half-century in the match. The third Test of the series will start on December 14. Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head Seen Chatting On-Field After Infamous Confrontation During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Australia Win by 10 Wickets Against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series

