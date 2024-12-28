Australian F1 driver Oscar Piastri was in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he watched Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match, on December 28. Pictures of the McLaren driver at the MCG have gone viral with the 23-year-old waving to fans upon arrival. Oscar Piastri's last appearance in 2024 was at the Abu Dhabi GP where he finished in 10th place. Australia meanwhile, are in control of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, having reduced India to 244/7 at lunch on Day 3. 'Was that Shot Really Needed?' Fans React to Rishabh Pant's Dismissal as Indian Wicketkeeper Plays Bizarre Shot During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

