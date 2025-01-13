After a commanding win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Australia national cricket team is all set for another major tournament – ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Cricket Australia released its 15 players' preliminary list for the tournament headlined by the return of Pat Cummins. The star will lead the side with many new faces like Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, and pacer quick Nathan Ellis also included in the side. Cummins will not be traveling to Sri Lanka with the Test side later this month. Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Bangladesh's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das Dropped; Najmul Hossain Shanto to Captain Team.

Australia’s 15-Player Preliminary Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

