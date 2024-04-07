Axar Patel took a tremendous one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan during the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Ishan Kishan set the stage on fire with this fiery batting. The southpaw struck some incredible strokes all around the park. Axar Patel got his for a massive six too, but returned immediately as took a return catch diving to his left. Fans loved the catch and made it viral on social media. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match Featuring 18000 Young Supporters.

Axar Patel Catch Video

10.1: 🙌 10.2: ☝️ Axar Patel wins the battle 🆚 Ishan Kishan with a brilliant caught and bowled 👌 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @starsportsindia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/bPUYRfPf86 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

Axar Patel Dismisses Ishan Kishan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)