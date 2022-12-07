Axar Patel smashed his second fifty in ODIs, achieving this feat during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Wednesday, December 7. The left-hander came out at a time when India were under pressure and built a crucial 107-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, bringing the Men in Blue back into the contest. He hit one four and three sixes to get to the mark. Umran Malik Cleans Up Najmul Hossain Shanto with 151 kmph Delivery, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video)

Axar Patel Smashes Fifty in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI:

