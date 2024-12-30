Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and has impressed every time he has had the ball in his hand. He was once again on song, on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) as he took four wickets and was close to getting a fifth as well. In a viral video, the pacer's comments on his bowling workload was caught on the stump microphone. Bumrah was heard saying, "Bas ab, nahi lag raha zor," (I'm done and unable to put in more effort). Bumrah eventually got a fifth wicket, when he castled Nathan Lyon early on Day 5. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Rohit Sharma Makes In-Form Jasprit Bumrah Take Heavy Workload On Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah's Comments Caught on Stump Mic

Man I feel so sad for Jasprit Bumrah🥲 Bumrah: Bus ab nahi lag raha zor... pic.twitter.com/DHdUedwDRB — Ishan's🤫🧘🧡 (@IshanWK32) December 29, 2024

