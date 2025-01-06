Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will see Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Thunder at the Gabba. The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, January 6. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder live streaming viewing option. 41-Year-Old Assistant Coach Dan Christian Signed As Replacement Player by Sydney Thunder for BBL 2024-25.

BBL 2024-25 Points Table

With just 20 matches left until we crown our #BBL14 champions, here are the standings! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PqiHCGC2sP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)