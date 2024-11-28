Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi took to his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where he backed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) stance for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 completely in Pakistan despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) constant demand for adopting a hybrid model for the showpiece event. Shahid Afridi also wants fairness from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Directors. For the unversed, the ICC has scheduled a board meeting for the Champions Trophy 2025 on November 29. PCB Has Strongly Denied Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2024, Claims Former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif.

Shahid Afridi Supports Pakistan Cricket Board's Stance for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

By intertwining politics with sports, the BCCI has placed international cricket in a precarious position. Fully support the PCB's stance against the hybrid model - especially since Pakistan (despite security concerns) has toured India five times, including a bilateral white-ball… pic.twitter.com/Xl4YBhCWuB — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)