The Big Bash League (BBL) sees some exceptional catches every season. This season was no different as fans have witness a lot of good catches taken. The latest addition to them is the one taken by Hobart Hurricanes cricketer Ben McDermott during the BBL 2024-25 qualifier match against Sydney Sixers. As Moises Herniques tried to drive Riley Meredith on the up, he nicked it and the ball flew between the wicketkepper and McDermott at slips. This is when McDermott leaped at his right and timed the jump incredibly well to complete the catch. Fans were awe-struck with the catch and it went viral on social media. England Batter James Vince Feels ECB’s New NOC Rules Favours IPL, Could Push Players Away From Red-Ball Cricket (Watch Video).

Ben McDermott Grabs Sensational Diving Catch at Slips

CATCH! That's a ripper at slip from Ben McDermott 😲 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/ARWc3a0kcx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2025

