Brydon Carse was run out after he was involved in a miscommunication with Jofra Archer during the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Saturday, January 25. The right-hander was looking good as he scored 31 runs off just 17 balls, hitting one four and three sixes and it seemed he would take England to a big total but his innings came to an end courtesy of this run out. The right-hander tapped the delivery bowled by Ravi Bishnoi towards the leg side and took a run with Jofra Archer. But the two were involved in a miscommunication while going for the second run and Dhruv Jurel, in the meantime, grabbed the ball and threw it to the non-striker's end with Ravi Bishnoi taking out the stumps. Varun Chakaravarthy Castles Harry Brook, Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe at England Batter Over His 'Smog' Remark During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

Watch Brydon Carse's Run Out Here:

Mix up! 🤐 Brydon Carse departs after playing a handy innings down the order! 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar: https://t.co/Db7r83DDWW#INDvENGOnJioStar 👉 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani pic.twitter.com/2rirZ4HSqY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 25, 2025

