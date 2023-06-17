Shubman Gill has enjoyed some great success in the International and IPL stage as he went on a run scoring spree. His outing in the World Test Championship final against Australia hasn't been the best and he looks for a fresh start from the India tour of West Indies. Ahead of that he takes some time off to enjoy holiday in Paris. He visited PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes and now shares picture of him enjoying time-off from cricket with some French breakfast with the caption 'That's Life'. Shubman Gill Gifted PSG Jersey During Indian Batter's Visit to Parc des Princes Following WTC 2023 Final (See Pics and Video).

Shubman Gill Shares Picture of Him Enjoying Holiday in Paris

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)