Pakistan have put on quite a show in the second innings against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. Tasked with chasing a mammoth target of 402 to win, Pakistan have blazed their way to 160/1 in just 21.3 overs when rain stopped play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The majority of those runs have been scored by Fakhar Zaman, who has looked in red-hot form since his return to the team last match. He scored a 63-ball century that has kept Pakistan 10 runs ahead of the DLS par score at this stage of the match. Here are revised targets if the overs are reduced in the NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 match. Fakhar Zaman Scores Fastest ICC Cricket World Cup Century by a Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

Check Pakistan's Revised Targets

New Zealand 401/6 (50) Pakistan 160/1 (21.3 ov). If overs are reduced (unlikely!) Pak's target will be 45 ov: 370 (will need 210 in 23.3) 40 ov: 335 (will need 175 in 18.3) 35 ov: 297 (will need 137 in 13.3) 30 ov: 252 (will need 92 in 8.3)#PakvNZ #NZvPak#CWC #CWC23 #CWC2023 https://t.co/tUGSLrtptX — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 4, 2023

How much will Pakistan Need to Chase if Overs are Lost?

If 10 overs are lost Pakistan will need 175 further in 18.3 overs If 20 overs are lost Pakistan will need 92 further in 8.3 overs If 25 overs are lost Pakistan will need 37 further in 3.3 overs — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)