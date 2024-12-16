Hernan Fennell created history and joined a group of elite T20I bowlers when the bowler claimed a double hat-trick during Argentina vs Cayman Islands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier on Sunday. Fennell claimed four wickets in as many balls in the final over of Cayman Islands' innings to become only the sixth cricketer to achieve a rare double hat-trick in men's T20I cricket. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced on December 16: Report.

Fennell earned wickets off Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Ronanld Ebanks, and Alessandro Morris on the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth balls of this final over to etch his name alongside other legends.

List Of Bowlers With Double Hat-Trick In Men's T20Is

Player Opponent Figures Rashid Khan Ireland 5/27 Lasith Malinga New Zealand 5/6 Curtis Campher Netherlands 4/26 Jason Holder England 5/27 Waseem Yaqoobr Mali 6/18 Hernan Fennell Cayman Islands 5/14

The first player to achieve this feat was Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who claimed five for 27 against Ireland in February, followed by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, Ireland's Curtis Campher, West Indies' Jason Holder, Lesotho's Waseem Yaqoobr, with the latest entrant being Fennell. Suryakumar Yadav Supasses MS Dhoni In Indian Batters With Most T20 Sixes List, Achieves Feat During Mumbai's SMAT 2024 Final Win Over Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, Fenell also became the sixth player in men's T20I history to have two hat-tricks to his name, taking this first against Panama during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier in 2021.

