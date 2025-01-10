In a hilarious incident, 41-year-old all-rounder Dan Christian was run out for a 'Diamond Duck' during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2024-25 season match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. The incident happened during the third ball of the 20th over of the Thunder innings. Nathan Ellis bowled a delivery to David Warner. The Thunder opener flicked into the gap wide of the mid-wicket region. Warner called for a second run, and Dan Christian ran without thinking for a second. Charlie Wakim threw the ball towards the non-striker end, whereas Ellis removed the bails. The 41-year-old sacrificed his wicket and was dismissed for a Diamond Duck. Hobart Hurricanes won the clash by six wickets against Sydney Thunder. 41-Year-Old Assistant Coach Dan Christian Signed As Replacement Player by Sydney Thunder for BBL 2024-25.

A Diamond Duck for Dan Christian in BBL 2024-25

Dan Christian gets out for a diamond duck 🦆#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/87Ob5exlPg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

